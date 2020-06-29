All apartments in Lewisville
1344 Colby Drive
1344 Colby Drive

1344 Colby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Colby Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted. Refrigerator,Washer,Dryer are included. Walking distance to elementary school. Middle and High school bus stop is right at corner. Walking distance to shopping and park. 15 minutes to airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Colby Drive have any available units?
1344 Colby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Colby Drive have?
Some of 1344 Colby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Colby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Colby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Colby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Colby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1344 Colby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Colby Drive offers parking.
Does 1344 Colby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Colby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Colby Drive have a pool?
No, 1344 Colby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Colby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 Colby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Colby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Colby Drive has units with dishwashers.

