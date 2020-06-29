1344 Colby Drive

Freshly painted. Refrigerator,Washer,Dryer are included. Walking distance to elementary school. Middle and High school bus stop is right at corner. Walking distance to shopping and park. 15 minutes to airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
