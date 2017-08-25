Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
134 Decker Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:37 PM
1 of 8
134 Decker Lane
134 Decker Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
134 Decker Lane, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3-2 in Old Town Lewisville. Close to schools, I-35, shopping, hospital. Wood floors, paint, updated and ready for new tenant.
fill out application at go4rent.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Decker Lane have any available units?
134 Decker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 134 Decker Lane have?
Some of 134 Decker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 134 Decker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Decker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Decker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 Decker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 134 Decker Lane offer parking?
No, 134 Decker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 134 Decker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Decker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Decker Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Decker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Decker Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Decker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Decker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Decker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
