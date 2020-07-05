All apartments in Lewisville
1337 Creekview Drive
1337 Creekview Drive

1337 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Creekview Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story three bedroom home located in a nice well established neighborhood on corner lot. Walking distance from the community park, nearby shopping,and easy hwy access . All rooms are upstairs and parking in rear

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Creekview Drive have any available units?
1337 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1337 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Creekview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 1337 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1337 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Creekview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

