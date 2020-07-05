Two story three bedroom home located in a nice well established neighborhood on corner lot. Walking distance from the community park, nearby shopping,and easy hwy access . All rooms are upstairs and parking in rear
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1337 Creekview Drive have any available units?
1337 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1337 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.