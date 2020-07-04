All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1334 Mimosa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1334 Mimosa Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:59 AM

1334 Mimosa Lane

1334 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1334 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New upgraded house in heart of Lewisville. New Vinyl, no carpet, new paint, clean and ready to move in. Easy access to 35 and Lake Lewisville. Covered back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
1334 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 1334 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1334 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
No, 1334 Mimosa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1334 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 1334 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1334 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District