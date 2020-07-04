Great location! Minutes from 35E highway, Lewisville lake, golf courses, parks etc. Highly sort out neighborhood. Quiet community. The property will not last in the market too long. Great starting home for a new family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 Mimosa have any available units?
1333 Mimosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Mimosa have?
Some of 1333 Mimosa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Mimosa currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Mimosa is not currently offering any rent specials.