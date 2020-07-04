All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:08 AM

1333 Mimosa

1333 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location! Minutes from 35E highway, Lewisville lake, golf courses, parks etc. Highly sort out neighborhood. Quiet community. The property will not last in the market too long. Great starting home for a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Mimosa have any available units?
1333 Mimosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Mimosa have?
Some of 1333 Mimosa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Mimosa currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Mimosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Mimosa pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Mimosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1333 Mimosa offer parking?
No, 1333 Mimosa does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Mimosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Mimosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Mimosa have a pool?
No, 1333 Mimosa does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Mimosa have accessible units?
No, 1333 Mimosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Mimosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Mimosa has units with dishwashers.

