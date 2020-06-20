1324 Pelham Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful,immac 1 story home-landscaped lot-upgrades galore! Hardwood flrs,custom color & finishes, neutral carpet& upgraded lighting! Tandem Frmls w gorgeous draperies,custom color! Bright FamRm highlighted by gaslog FP & bltin media cabinet! Kit w faux finish,bbar,gleaming hardwood flr,open to Brkfst Area w upgraded light,c-tile flr. Serene Mstr Suite w hi ceil,garden tub,dble vanity! Priv Bkyrd Retreat-pool,fruit trees,8ft fence! Pet available(case by case) Hurry this will not last!!