All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1324 Pelham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1324 Pelham Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 Pelham Lane

1324 Pelham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1324 Pelham Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful,immac 1 story home-landscaped lot-upgrades galore! Hardwood flrs,custom color & finishes, neutral carpet& upgraded lighting! Tandem Frmls w gorgeous draperies,custom color! Bright FamRm highlighted by gaslog FP & bltin media cabinet! Kit w faux finish,bbar,gleaming hardwood flr,open to Brkfst Area w upgraded light,c-tile flr. Serene Mstr Suite w hi ceil,garden tub,dble vanity! Priv Bkyrd Retreat-pool,fruit trees,8ft fence! Pet available(case by case) Hurry this will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Pelham Lane have any available units?
1324 Pelham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Pelham Lane have?
Some of 1324 Pelham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Pelham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Pelham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Pelham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Pelham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Pelham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Pelham Lane offers parking.
Does 1324 Pelham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Pelham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Pelham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Pelham Lane has a pool.
Does 1324 Pelham Lane have accessible units?
No, 1324 Pelham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Pelham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Pelham Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District