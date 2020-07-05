All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1323 Old Barn Lane

1323 Old Barn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Old Barn Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT neighborhood! Open floor plan with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Generous living areas with fireplace, expansive tile entry, elegant formals, moldings, Wood and Tile floors throughout. Large Island kitchen with ample cabinet and counterspace. Sunny breakfast area overlooking HUGE yard. HUGE master sutie with sitting area, great bathroom with separate tub and shower. Comfortable secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with patio & fenced yard. Parking for 6 cars!! Two year lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

