1323 Old Barn Lane

GREAT neighborhood! Open floor plan with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Generous living areas with fireplace, expansive tile entry, elegant formals, moldings, Wood and Tile floors throughout. Large Island kitchen with ample cabinet and counterspace. Sunny breakfast area overlooking HUGE yard. HUGE master sutie with sitting area, great bathroom with separate tub and shower. Comfortable secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with patio & fenced yard. Parking for 6 cars!! Two year lease available.