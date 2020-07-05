All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 Overlook Drive

1320 Overlook Drive
Location

1320 Overlook Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Overlook Drive have any available units?
1320 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1320 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive offer parking?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

