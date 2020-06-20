All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

1314 Azalia Bend

1314 Azalia Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Azalia Bnd, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Sylvan Creek section of Lewisville. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new dark stained cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The master suite takes up the entire second floor with a large closet great open bathroom. The roof is new and includes a warranty. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Azalia Bend have any available units?
1314 Azalia Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Azalia Bend have?
Some of 1314 Azalia Bend's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Azalia Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Azalia Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Azalia Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Azalia Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1314 Azalia Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Azalia Bend offers parking.
Does 1314 Azalia Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Azalia Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Azalia Bend have a pool?
No, 1314 Azalia Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Azalia Bend have accessible units?
No, 1314 Azalia Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Azalia Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Azalia Bend has units with dishwashers.

