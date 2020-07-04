All apartments in Lewisville
1312 Lake Crest Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:27 AM

1312 Lake Crest Lane

1312 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have any available units?
1312 Lake Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have?
Some of 1312 Lake Crest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Lake Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Lake Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Lake Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Lake Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Lake Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Lake Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 1312 Lake Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1312 Lake Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Lake Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Lake Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

