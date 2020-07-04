All apartments in Lewisville
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1301 Lakecrest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 Lakecrest Lane

1301 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1301 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 beds Townhouses in a nice neighborhood. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have any available units?
1301 Lakecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1301 Lakecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Lakecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Lakecrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Lakecrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Lakecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

