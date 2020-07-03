Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1286 Valencia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1286 Valencia Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1286 Valencia Drive
1286 Valencia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1286 Valencia Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom with new floors & fresh paint. Many updates & close to schools, shopping, & 35E.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have any available units?
1286 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 1286 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1286 Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1286 Valencia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1286 Valencia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District