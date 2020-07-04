Rent Calculator
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1260 Casey Trail
1260 Casey Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1260 Casey Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1260 Casey Trail have any available units?
1260 Casey Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1260 Casey Trail have?
Some of 1260 Casey Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1260 Casey Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Casey Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Casey Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Casey Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1260 Casey Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Casey Trail offers parking.
Does 1260 Casey Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Casey Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Casey Trail have a pool?
No, 1260 Casey Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Casey Trail have accessible units?
No, 1260 Casey Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Casey Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Casey Trail has units with dishwashers.
