1232 Taylor Lane

Spacious 2 story house with 5 bedrooms (can use 1 bedroom downstair close to the front door as office). 3 living areas and pool in the backyard provide great space for family activities. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Please verify property infomation and school informations before sending lease applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
