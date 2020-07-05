1232 Taylor Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2 story house with 5 bedrooms (can use 1 bedroom downstair close to the front door as office). 3 living areas and pool in the backyard provide great space for family activities. Nice and quiet neighborhood.

Please verify property infomation and school informations before sending lease applications.