This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Lewisville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 Granada Ln have any available units?
1231 Granada Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Granada Ln have?
Some of 1231 Granada Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Granada Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Granada Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Granada Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Granada Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Granada Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Granada Ln offers parking.
Does 1231 Granada Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Granada Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Granada Ln have a pool?
No, 1231 Granada Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Granada Ln have accessible units?
No, 1231 Granada Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Granada Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Granada Ln has units with dishwashers.
