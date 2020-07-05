All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive

1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have any available units?
1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Pleasant Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

