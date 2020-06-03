Rent Calculator
1212 Quaker Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:37 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 Quaker Lane
1212 Quaker Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1212 Quaker Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house!! updated through out!!!awesome area!!!!! Easy Application!!!! Nice back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Quaker Lane have any available units?
1212 Quaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1212 Quaker Lane have?
Some of 1212 Quaker Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 Quaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Quaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Quaker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Quaker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1212 Quaker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Quaker Lane offers parking.
Does 1212 Quaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Quaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Quaker Lane have a pool?
No, 1212 Quaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Quaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1212 Quaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Quaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Quaker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
