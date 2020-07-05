Rent Calculator
1208 Marchant Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 Marchant Place
1208 Marchant Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1208 Marchant Place, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Marchant Place have any available units?
1208 Marchant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1208 Marchant Place have?
Some of 1208 Marchant Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 Marchant Place currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Marchant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Marchant Place pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Marchant Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1208 Marchant Place offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Marchant Place offers parking.
Does 1208 Marchant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Marchant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Marchant Place have a pool?
No, 1208 Marchant Place does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Marchant Place have accessible units?
No, 1208 Marchant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Marchant Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Marchant Place has units with dishwashers.
