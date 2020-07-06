Rent Calculator
1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive
Location
1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, new floor, new carpet, new appliances, Quartz counter top.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have any available units?
1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1193 Pleasant Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
