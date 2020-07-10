Well maintained beautiful 2 story Town house with great neighborhood. Good location in Lewisville near to 121 highway takes just 3 minutes. Large living area with decorative fireplace. granite counter top with stainless appliance and pendant lights. Master bed room on 2nd floor entering two dual sink master bath and walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Preserve Place have any available units?
118 Preserve Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Preserve Place have?
Some of 118 Preserve Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Preserve Place currently offering any rent specials?
118 Preserve Place is not currently offering any rent specials.