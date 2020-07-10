All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 118 Preserve Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
118 Preserve Place
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

118 Preserve Place

118 Preserve Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Preserve Place, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained beautiful 2 story Town house with great neighborhood. Good location in Lewisville near to 121 highway takes just 3 minutes. Large living area with decorative fireplace. granite counter top with stainless appliance and pendant lights. Master bed room on 2nd floor entering two dual sink master bath and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Preserve Place have any available units?
118 Preserve Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Preserve Place have?
Some of 118 Preserve Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Preserve Place currently offering any rent specials?
118 Preserve Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Preserve Place pet-friendly?
No, 118 Preserve Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 118 Preserve Place offer parking?
No, 118 Preserve Place does not offer parking.
Does 118 Preserve Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Preserve Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Preserve Place have a pool?
No, 118 Preserve Place does not have a pool.
Does 118 Preserve Place have accessible units?
No, 118 Preserve Place does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Preserve Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Preserve Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District