Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 118 Barrington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
118 Barrington Lane
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
118 Barrington Lane
118 Barrington Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
118 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story townhome. Completety remodeled and move in ready. Spacious open kitchen with built in wine rack. Close to shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Barrington Lane have any available units?
118 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 118 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
118 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 118 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 118 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 118 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 118 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 118 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 118 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 118 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Barrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Barrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Barrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District