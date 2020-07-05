Rent Calculator
1160 Valley Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1160 Valley Oaks Drive
1160 Valley Oaks Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1160 Valley Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have any available units?
1160 Valley Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 1160 Valley Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Valley Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Valley Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Valley Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Valley Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
