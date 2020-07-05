All apartments in Lewisville
1157 Christopher Lane

1157 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1157 Christopher Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT FLOOR PLAN. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 900 SQ.FT. OF UPGRADED CERAMIC TILE. TALL CEILINGS AND WARM PAINT THROUGH-OUT. TWO SEPARATE LIVING AREAS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH FIREPLACE. SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. LANDSCAPED FENCED YARD AND SPRINKLERS. SKY LIGHT IN KITCHEN BRINGS IN LOTS OF LIGHT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Christopher Lane have any available units?
1157 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Christopher Lane have?
Some of 1157 Christopher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1157 Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1157 Christopher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Christopher Lane offers parking.
Does 1157 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 1157 Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 1157 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 Christopher Lane has units with dishwashers.

