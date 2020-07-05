GREAT FLOOR PLAN. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 900 SQ.FT. OF UPGRADED CERAMIC TILE. TALL CEILINGS AND WARM PAINT THROUGH-OUT. TWO SEPARATE LIVING AREAS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH FIREPLACE. SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. LANDSCAPED FENCED YARD AND SPRINKLERS. SKY LIGHT IN KITCHEN BRINGS IN LOTS OF LIGHT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1157 Christopher Lane have any available units?
1157 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Christopher Lane have?
Some of 1157 Christopher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.