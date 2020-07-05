Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
115 Price
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:51 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Price
115 Price Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 Price Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Lewisville! - Cute 3-2-2 brick home in a great location. Fenced yard.
(RLNE5219363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Price have any available units?
115 Price doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 115 Price currently offering any rent specials?
115 Price is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Price pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Price is pet friendly.
Does 115 Price offer parking?
No, 115 Price does not offer parking.
Does 115 Price have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Price does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Price have a pool?
No, 115 Price does not have a pool.
Does 115 Price have accessible units?
No, 115 Price does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Price have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Price does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Price have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Price does not have units with air conditioning.
