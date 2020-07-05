Rent Calculator
1147 Seneca Pl
1147 Seneca Pl
1147 Seneca Place
Location
1147 Seneca Place, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Nice house out in lewisville. Comes with a 1 Car garage and fenced backyard. Call Leasing at 940-209-0112 to see your new Home!
**More Pictures Coming Soon**
(RLNE4852098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1147 Seneca Pl have any available units?
1147 Seneca Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1147 Seneca Pl have?
Some of 1147 Seneca Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1147 Seneca Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Seneca Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Seneca Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Seneca Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Seneca Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Seneca Pl offers parking.
Does 1147 Seneca Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Seneca Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Seneca Pl have a pool?
No, 1147 Seneca Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Seneca Pl have accessible units?
No, 1147 Seneca Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Seneca Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Seneca Pl has units with dishwashers.
