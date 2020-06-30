All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1146 Twilight Drive

1146 Twilight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Twilight Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
5 Bed 3 bath 2 story home located nearby Hwy 121 at Lewisville. Close to Nebraska mall. open kitchen with granite counter tops and Gas cook top. Master upstairs with extra sitting or office space. one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Big backyard for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Twilight Drive have any available units?
1146 Twilight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Twilight Drive have?
Some of 1146 Twilight Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Twilight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Twilight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Twilight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Twilight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1146 Twilight Drive offer parking?
No, 1146 Twilight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1146 Twilight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Twilight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Twilight Drive have a pool?
No, 1146 Twilight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Twilight Drive have accessible units?
No, 1146 Twilight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Twilight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Twilight Drive has units with dishwashers.

