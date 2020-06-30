1146 Twilight Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven

5 Bed 3 bath 2 story home located nearby Hwy 121 at Lewisville. Close to Nebraska mall. open kitchen with granite counter tops and Gas cook top. Master upstairs with extra sitting or office space. one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Big backyard for entertainment.