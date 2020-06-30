1146 Twilight Drive

5 Bed 3 bath 2 story home located nearby Hwy 121 at Lewisville. Close to Nebraska mall. open kitchen with granite counter tops and Gas cook top. Master upstairs with extra sitting or office space. one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Big backyard for entertainment.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
