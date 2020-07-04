All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1133 Christopher Lane

1133 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Christopher Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Beautiful home features 2 Living Areas and 2 Dining Areas. Open Floorplan, Upon entering you have Formal Living and Dining. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Kitchen, Family Room and Dining overlook backyard. Master bedroom is split with bath featuring double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large closet with builtins. Secondary bedrooms are of nice size off at other end with full bath. Home has niches, decorative lighting and more. Tile throughout home except in bedrooms. Nice backyard.

FYI some work still being completed on the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Christopher Lane have any available units?
1133 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Christopher Lane have?
Some of 1133 Christopher Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1133 Christopher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Christopher Lane offers parking.
Does 1133 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 1133 Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 1133 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Christopher Lane has units with dishwashers.

