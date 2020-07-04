1133 Christopher Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home features 2 Living Areas and 2 Dining Areas. Open Floorplan, Upon entering you have Formal Living and Dining. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Kitchen, Family Room and Dining overlook backyard. Master bedroom is split with bath featuring double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large closet with builtins. Secondary bedrooms are of nice size off at other end with full bath. Home has niches, decorative lighting and more. Tile throughout home except in bedrooms. Nice backyard.



FYI some work still being completed on the home.