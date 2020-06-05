Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 Settlers Way have any available units?
1131 Settlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1131 Settlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Settlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Settlers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Settlers Way is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Settlers Way offer parking?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have a pool?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have accessible units?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
