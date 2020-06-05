All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1131 Settlers Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1131 Settlers Way
Last updated May 22 2019 at 11:53 AM

1131 Settlers Way

1131 Settlers Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 Settlers Way, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Settlers Way have any available units?
1131 Settlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1131 Settlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Settlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Settlers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Settlers Way is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Settlers Way offer parking?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have a pool?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have accessible units?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Settlers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Settlers Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District