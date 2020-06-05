Recently remodeled three bedroom two bathroom home centrally located in Lewisville. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Eat-In kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open formal dining and living room. This home features vaulted ceilings plus fresh paint and new blinds (as of December 2019). Open back porch and shed for additional outdoor storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have any available units?
1126 Wood Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have?
Some of 1126 Wood Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Wood Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Wood Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.