1126 Wood Heights Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled three bedroom two bathroom home centrally located in Lewisville. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Eat-In kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open formal dining and living room. This home features vaulted ceilings plus fresh paint and new blinds (as of December 2019). Open back porch and shed for additional outdoor storage.