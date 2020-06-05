All apartments in Lewisville
1126 Wood Heights Drive
1126 Wood Heights Drive

1126 Wood Heights · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Wood Heights, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled three bedroom two bathroom home centrally located in Lewisville. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Eat-In kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open formal dining and living room. This home features vaulted ceilings plus fresh paint and new blinds (as of December 2019). Open back porch and shed for additional outdoor storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have any available units?
1126 Wood Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have?
Some of 1126 Wood Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Wood Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Wood Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Wood Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Wood Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Wood Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Wood Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1126 Wood Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1126 Wood Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Wood Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Wood Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

