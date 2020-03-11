All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 Shadowridge Circle

1125 Shadowridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Shadowridge Cir, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3bdrm, 2bath home with 2 car garage. This home has great traffic flow with an open floor plan and large rooms. Very large backyard. Brand new carpet through out of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have any available units?
1125 Shadowridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have?
Some of 1125 Shadowridge Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Shadowridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Shadowridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Shadowridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Shadowridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Shadowridge Circle offers parking.
Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Shadowridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have a pool?
No, 1125 Shadowridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1125 Shadowridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Shadowridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Shadowridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

