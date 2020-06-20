Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1121 Timberlake Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1121 Timberlake Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 Timberlake Lane
1121 Timberlake Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1121 Timberlake Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Hendrick Elementary and Middle School! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 LIVING AREAS. Updated with nice laminate flooring through out and light gray paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane have any available units?
1121 Timberlake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1121 Timberlake Lane have?
Some of 1121 Timberlake Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 Timberlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Timberlake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Timberlake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Timberlake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Timberlake Lane offers parking.
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Timberlake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane have a pool?
No, 1121 Timberlake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane have accessible units?
No, 1121 Timberlake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Timberlake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Timberlake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District