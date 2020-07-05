All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1120 Kathy Lane

1120 Kathy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Kathy Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

Wonderful home beautifully maintained & updated! Spacious open family room with fireplace adjoins eating area with recessed ceiling & fan! Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Oversized half bath downstairs! Beautiful granite in kitchen! Bedrooms & utility room are upstairs. Great floor plan! Cozy backyard features over sized tiled patio that leads to 2 car garage! Great storage throughout! 2nd chance tenants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Kathy Lane have any available units?
1120 Kathy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Kathy Lane have?
Some of 1120 Kathy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Kathy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Kathy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Kathy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Kathy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1120 Kathy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Kathy Lane offers parking.
Does 1120 Kathy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Kathy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Kathy Lane have a pool?
No, 1120 Kathy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Kathy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1120 Kathy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Kathy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Kathy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

