Wonderful home beautifully maintained & updated! Spacious open family room with fireplace adjoins eating area with recessed ceiling & fan! Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Oversized half bath downstairs! Beautiful granite in kitchen! Bedrooms & utility room are upstairs. Great floor plan! Cozy backyard features over sized tiled patio that leads to 2 car garage! Great storage throughout! 2nd chance tenants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 Kathy Lane have any available units?
1120 Kathy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Kathy Lane have?
Some of 1120 Kathy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Kathy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Kathy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.