1120 Kathy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home beautifully maintained & updated! Spacious open family room with fireplace adjoins eating area with recessed ceiling & fan! Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Oversized half bath downstairs! Beautiful granite in kitchen! Bedrooms & utility room are upstairs. Great floor plan! Cozy backyard features over sized tiled patio that leads to 2 car garage! Great storage throughout! 2nd chance tenants welcome.