Beautiful house with stone and brick elevation. Many upgrades including bronze package lighting and plumbing fixtures, handcrafted custom cabinets through out the house, porcelain tile in all wet areas. Elegant Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, included refrigerator, and granite counter top. Great location! Minutes away from business 121, easy access to I-35, I-121, I-114 and airports.