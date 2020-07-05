All apartments in Lewisville
1108 Briarwood Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

1108 Briarwood Drive

1108 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Briarwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Lewisville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
1108 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 1108 Briarwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1108 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

