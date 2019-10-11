All apartments in Lewisville
1104 Taylor Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

1104 Taylor Lane

1104 Taylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Taylor Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,550sq ft, 2 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Taylor Lane have any available units?
1104 Taylor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Taylor Lane have?
Some of 1104 Taylor Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Taylor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Taylor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Taylor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Taylor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Taylor Lane offer parking?
No, 1104 Taylor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Taylor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Taylor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Taylor Lane have a pool?
No, 1104 Taylor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Taylor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1104 Taylor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Taylor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Taylor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

