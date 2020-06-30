Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1103 N Mill Street.
1103 N Mill Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
1103 N Mill Street
1103 North Mill Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1103 North Mill Street, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Brick 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex one car carport, clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 N Mill Street have any available units?
1103 N Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 1103 N Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 N Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 N Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 N Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1103 N Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1103 N Mill Street offers parking.
Does 1103 N Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 N Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 N Mill Street have a pool?
No, 1103 N Mill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 N Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 N Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 N Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 N Mill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 N Mill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 N Mill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
