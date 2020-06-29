1068 Brownwood Drive

ADORABLE HOME! Lewisville Home For Lease This home has updated Flooring,, Newer Kitchen cabinets and newer light fixtures! updated 2 years ago. This is perfect location for all schools. Don't miss out on this gem.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
