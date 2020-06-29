All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1068 Brownwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1068 Brownwood Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1068 Brownwood Drive

1068 Brownwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1068 Brownwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ADORABLE HOME! Lewisville Home For Lease
This home has updated Flooring,, Newer Kitchen cabinets and newer light fixtures! updated 2 years ago. This is perfect location for all schools. Don't miss out on this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have any available units?
1068 Brownwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1068 Brownwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Brownwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Brownwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 Brownwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 Brownwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District