Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:20 AM

1050 Eastwood Drive

1050 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Eastwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Lewisville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Eastwood Drive have any available units?
1050 Eastwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Eastwood Drive have?
Some of 1050 Eastwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Eastwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Eastwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Eastwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Eastwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1050 Eastwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1050 Eastwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Eastwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Eastwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Eastwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 Eastwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Eastwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 Eastwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Eastwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Eastwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

