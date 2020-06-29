All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

1024 Cassion Dr

1024 Cassion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Cassion Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 1 story 3 Bed, 2 Bath with a study/media room brick home. High ceilings, engineered hard wood, floors. Family Room with corner Fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and eat in area. Refrigerator included. Large master bedroom. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub with separate shower with multiple shower heads. Laundry room has a gas dryer. Arbor-covered courtyard patio. Nice back yard with recently stained fence. Two car garage with storage areas. RECENTLY REDUCED, HURRY WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Cassion Dr have any available units?
1024 Cassion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Cassion Dr have?
Some of 1024 Cassion Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Cassion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Cassion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Cassion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Cassion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1024 Cassion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Cassion Dr offers parking.
Does 1024 Cassion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Cassion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Cassion Dr have a pool?
No, 1024 Cassion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Cassion Dr have accessible units?
No, 1024 Cassion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Cassion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Cassion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

