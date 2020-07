Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Renovated With Paint Throughout, Engineered Wood Flooring In All The Main Areas And Bedrooms, And Kitchen Refresh With A New Oven Range. Great Location For This Three Bedroom And Two Bath Home With A Large Living Area And Kitchen. Separate Room For Dining Or Another Living Area. Master Has Attached Bathroom. Fenced Backyard With Covered Patio And A Large Storage Shed. There Is No Garage.