Lewisville, TX
1013 Springwood Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:40 AM
1013 Springwood Drive
1013 Springwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 Springwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom home in Lewisville! Granite counters! Home shows really well! Ready to move into! Close to parks, Shopping and restaurants! Good size backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Springwood Drive have any available units?
1013 Springwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 1013 Springwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Springwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1013 Springwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Springwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Springwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
