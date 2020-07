Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This remodeled property features spacious living areas and bed rooms. Completely remodeled with fresh paint, new wood like flooring, and new fixtures throughout. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops and new appliances. Restrooms feature granite counter top and updated tile shower surround. Large lot with a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining. With easy access to highways 35 and 121. This one is a MUST SEE.