All apartments in Levelland
Find more places like 211 Hicks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Levelland, TX
/
211 Hicks Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 Hicks Place
211 Hicks Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
211 Hicks Pl, Levelland, TX 79336
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home with new carpet and paint! This home is located right in the heart of Levelland! Open kitchen to the back living area. Large rooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Hicks Place have any available units?
211 Hicks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Levelland, TX
.
What amenities does 211 Hicks Place have?
Some of 211 Hicks Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 211 Hicks Place currently offering any rent specials?
211 Hicks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Hicks Place pet-friendly?
No, 211 Hicks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Levelland
.
Does 211 Hicks Place offer parking?
No, 211 Hicks Place does not offer parking.
Does 211 Hicks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Hicks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Hicks Place have a pool?
No, 211 Hicks Place does not have a pool.
Does 211 Hicks Place have accessible units?
No, 211 Hicks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Hicks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Hicks Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Hicks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Hicks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
