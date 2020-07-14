Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4160 FM 815, Leonard, TX 75452
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IC Creek Ranch.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Welcome home to Indian Creek Ranch in Leonard, Texas! Come find your new home with us! We are located just south of Trenton, Texas, with large yards and beautiful scenery. We have 3 and 4 bedroom homes. Contact us today for more information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs
Parking Details: Carport available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: None
Frequently Asked Questions
Does IC Creek Ranch have any available units?
IC Creek Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leonard, TX.
What amenities does IC Creek Ranch have?
Some of IC Creek Ranch's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IC Creek Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
IC Creek Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IC Creek Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, IC Creek Ranch is pet friendly.
Does IC Creek Ranch offer parking?
Yes, IC Creek Ranch offers parking.
Does IC Creek Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, IC Creek Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does IC Creek Ranch have a pool?
No, IC Creek Ranch does not have a pool.
Does IC Creek Ranch have accessible units?
No, IC Creek Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does IC Creek Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IC Creek Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does IC Creek Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, IC Creek Ranch has units with air conditioning.