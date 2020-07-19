7215 Trace Buckle Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78240 Canterfield
Recently remodeled * 4 bedroom *2 Bathroom * established friendly neighborhood * Beautiful fireplace in living room * Open Floor plan * Home offers large bedrooms * Covered Patio * Very close to Medical center area *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have any available units?
7215 Trace Buckle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have?
Some of 7215 Trace Buckle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Trace Buckle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Trace Buckle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.