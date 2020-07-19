All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 7215 Trace Buckle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
7215 Trace Buckle Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7215 Trace Buckle Dr

7215 Trace Buckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7215 Trace Buckle Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Canterfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled * 4 bedroom *2 Bathroom * established friendly neighborhood * Beautiful fireplace in living room * Open Floor plan * Home offers large bedrooms * Covered Patio * Very close to Medical center area *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have any available units?
7215 Trace Buckle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have?
Some of 7215 Trace Buckle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Trace Buckle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Trace Buckle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Trace Buckle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr offers parking.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have a pool?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have accessible units?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 Trace Buckle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 Trace Buckle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University