7106 Linkcrest
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

7106 Linkcrest

7106 Linkcrest · No Longer Available
Location

7106 Linkcrest, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Linkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Leon Valley. Tile floor throughout with granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Updated bathroom with rain shower head in master bath. Duplex sits at the end of a street with good sized back yard and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 Linkcrest have any available units?
7106 Linkcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7106 Linkcrest have?
Some of 7106 Linkcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 Linkcrest currently offering any rent specials?
7106 Linkcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 Linkcrest pet-friendly?
No, 7106 Linkcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 7106 Linkcrest offer parking?
Yes, 7106 Linkcrest offers parking.
Does 7106 Linkcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 Linkcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 Linkcrest have a pool?
No, 7106 Linkcrest does not have a pool.
Does 7106 Linkcrest have accessible units?
No, 7106 Linkcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 Linkcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 Linkcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7106 Linkcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7106 Linkcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
