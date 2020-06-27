2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Leon Valley. Tile floor throughout with granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Updated bathroom with rain shower head in master bath. Duplex sits at the end of a street with good sized back yard and covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7106 Linkcrest have any available units?
7106 Linkcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7106 Linkcrest have?
Some of 7106 Linkcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 Linkcrest currently offering any rent specials?
7106 Linkcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.