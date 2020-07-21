7015 Wagon Spoke St, Leon Valley, TX 78238 Old Mill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
ADORABLE HOME,VERY NICE 3/2/2 IN LEON VALLEY, CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET, EXCELLENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO MEDICAL CENTER, SHOPPING, SEA WORLD. NORTH SIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, UPDATED KITCHEN NEW A/C & HEATING. HOME IS MOVE IN READY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
