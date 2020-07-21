All apartments in Leon Valley
7015 Wagon Spoke St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

7015 Wagon Spoke St

7015 Wagon Spoke St · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Wagon Spoke St, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Old Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE HOME,VERY NICE 3/2/2 IN LEON VALLEY, CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET, EXCELLENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO MEDICAL CENTER, SHOPPING, SEA WORLD. NORTH SIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, UPDATED KITCHEN NEW A/C & HEATING. HOME IS MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have any available units?
7015 Wagon Spoke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have?
Some of 7015 Wagon Spoke St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Wagon Spoke St currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Wagon Spoke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Wagon Spoke St pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Wagon Spoke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Wagon Spoke St offers parking.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Wagon Spoke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have a pool?
No, 7015 Wagon Spoke St does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have accessible units?
No, 7015 Wagon Spoke St does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Wagon Spoke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Wagon Spoke St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7015 Wagon Spoke St has units with air conditioning.
