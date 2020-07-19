All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6811 Timberhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6811 Timberhill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6811 Timberhill

6811 Timberhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6811 Timberhill Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Old Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 1 story home in desired Leon Valley. Fresh paint and carpet, great floor plan, huge back yard and much more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Timberhill have any available units?
6811 Timberhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6811 Timberhill have?
Some of 6811 Timberhill's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Timberhill currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Timberhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Timberhill pet-friendly?
Yes, 6811 Timberhill is pet friendly.
Does 6811 Timberhill offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Timberhill offers parking.
Does 6811 Timberhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Timberhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Timberhill have a pool?
No, 6811 Timberhill does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Timberhill have accessible units?
No, 6811 Timberhill does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Timberhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Timberhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 Timberhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 Timberhill has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University