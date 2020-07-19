All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6615 Forest Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6615 Forest Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6615 Forest Grove

6615 Forest Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6615 Forest Grv, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rent includes water paid by Landlord. Great location! Beautiful duplex unit in highly desired Leon Valley. Immediate access to major roadways - 410, 151 and 1604. Near Medical Center, Lackland/Sam Houston bases, UTSA, USAA & Sea World. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Skylight in bath. All tile downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Private courtyard/backyard. Large Oak trees. 2 car detached garage, private back entrance, large family area includes fire place, quiet neighborhood, Northside schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 Forest Grove have any available units?
6615 Forest Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6615 Forest Grove have?
Some of 6615 Forest Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 Forest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6615 Forest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 Forest Grove pet-friendly?
No, 6615 Forest Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6615 Forest Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6615 Forest Grove offers parking.
Does 6615 Forest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 Forest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 Forest Grove have a pool?
No, 6615 Forest Grove does not have a pool.
Does 6615 Forest Grove have accessible units?
No, 6615 Forest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 Forest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 Forest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 Forest Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 Forest Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University