6615 Forest Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rent includes water paid by Landlord. Great location! Beautiful duplex unit in highly desired Leon Valley. Immediate access to major roadways - 410, 151 and 1604. Near Medical Center, Lackland/Sam Houston bases, UTSA, USAA & Sea World. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Skylight in bath. All tile downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Private courtyard/backyard. Large Oak trees. 2 car detached garage, private back entrance, large family area includes fire place, quiet neighborhood, Northside schools.