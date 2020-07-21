All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

6539 Sally Agee

6539 Sally Agee · No Longer Available
Location

6539 Sally Agee, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Leon Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3385990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 Sally Agee have any available units?
6539 Sally Agee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 6539 Sally Agee currently offering any rent specials?
6539 Sally Agee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 Sally Agee pet-friendly?
No, 6539 Sally Agee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6539 Sally Agee offer parking?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not offer parking.
Does 6539 Sally Agee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 Sally Agee have a pool?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not have a pool.
Does 6539 Sally Agee have accessible units?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 Sally Agee have units with dishwashers?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6539 Sally Agee have units with air conditioning?
No, 6539 Sally Agee does not have units with air conditioning.
